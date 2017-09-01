Clemson calls off First Friday Parade for severe weather threat

Related Coverage VIDEO: First Friday Parade at Clemson

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson University officials have decided to cancel the First Friday Parade because of the threat of severe weather.

Forecasters believe there is a threat of strong storms in the area Friday afternoon between 4:00 and 6:00. University officials say they closely monitored the forecast.

They took the threat of thunderstorms and rain into account for the parade lineup before making the decision on calling off the event that was set to begin at 6:00 pm.

In a statement, Clemson University officials apologized “for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of both participants and spectators is the No. 1 priority.”

This was to be the 43rd year for the First Friday Parade. The annual event is held the Friday before the first home football game.