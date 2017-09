GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) –Lanes of I-385 are shut down following a deadly crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the head-on crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on northbound I-385 at mile marker 24.

Drivers are being detoured onto Exit 23/Highway 418.

