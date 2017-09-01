Harvey donation event at Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

People line up for food as others rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office has released details on their Harvey relief donation event.

WHERE – Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office, 8045 Howard St. Spartanburg, SC.

WHEN –
Friday Sept. 1, 8 am – 8 pm
Sat. Sept. 2, 8 am – 8 pm
Sun. Sept. 3, 1 pm – 8 pm

ITEMS NEEDED FOR VICTIMS IN TEXAS
Baby food
Baby formula
Diapers
Aspirin
Clothing – Men & Women, (NEW)
Baby and children’s clothes (NEW)
Toiletries
Sanitizer
Soap
Toothbrushes & Toothpaste
Wipes
Bottled Water
Paper towels
Kleenex
Sanitary needs for Women
Combs & Hairbrushes
Disposables razors & shaving creme
Gloves
Tools (any type to gut houses)