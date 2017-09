GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Greenville early Friday morning.

Greenville police say it happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express on Haywood Road.

Police say a man walked into the store wearing a mask and used a box cutter to demand money. He then walked out.

Police say they will released pictures when they get them from investigators.

Call Greenville PD if you have any information on what happened.