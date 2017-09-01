Man solicited explicit pics from girls, was working Kid Zone at state fair say deputies

(NEWS RELEASE) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Brandon Walsh (DOB: 05/24/1987) on Thursday, August 30, 2017 at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. Marshals located Walsh working a carnival ride in the Kids Zone at the State Fair.

The Sheriff stated that Walsh was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department; investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Walsh was using fake profiles on Facebook. Walsh would then solicit underage females (ranging in age from 13-16) into sending him explicit photographs and videos; to include asking to meet him for sex. If the victims refused to send more photos, Walsh would threaten to post the photos that he had in his possession. These incidents took place from the end of 2016 – August 2017 from his residence at 6 Deer Harbour Court, 29229.

Walsh will be facing additional charges once he’s extradited back to Richland County to include, multiple counts of solicitation of a minor. This has been a coordinated effort between multijurisdictional agencies; International Crimes Against Children (ICAC), taskforces in South Carolina, South Carolina Attorney’s General Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force. Walsh will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center once extradited back to South Carolina.