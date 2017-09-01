Mauldin delays downtown development

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is delaying downtown development for 120 days.

At the end of August, city council voted to put a pause on construction, so they could get input from the public and plan exactly how they want their long-awaited downtown to look.

Distinctive Details owner, Nick Netchaeff, has called the corner of Main and Jenkins Streets home for 29 years. His business is within the 24 acres the city wants to make the downtown, so he wasn’t automatically overjoyed about the project.

“We’re concerned about eminent domain being an option…Those things kind of float in your mind, and you wonder if we’re just part of the plan or part of the past with the future coming,” Netchaeff said.

He and other business owners within the proposed area say all they want is transparency.

“We want everyone to be upfront about what’s going on here,” Netchaeff said.

City Council says that’s their intention. A couple weeks ago, the city says they delayed putting the 120 day construction pause into effect until after they talked with the business owners.

“That’s what a part of the pause is all about, what do we want it to look like, what do we want the standards to be, and it’s very difficult to do that if you have folks trying to come in and set those standards for you,” said Mauldin Mayor, Dennis Raines.

The mayor says they’ll be going to developers in the next couple months to start the downtown dream they’ve had since 2012.

“We’ll basically be setting what our downtown will look like in centuries to come, so yeah that’s a huge responsibility that I and the other council members don’t take lightly,” Raines said.

And even though his concerns aren’t completely wiped away, Netchaeff, a Travelers Rest native, says he’s excited to see the growth he’s seen in his hometown in a community he’s been a part of for decades.

“It’s exciting to know those possibilities could be here in Mauldin,” Netchaeff said.

The pause goes until around the end of the year.

The city also plans to have a public input meeting later this month.