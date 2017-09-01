Spartanburg mom charged after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A mom is facing charges after deputies say her young children were found living in a bug-infested home with no food.

Debbie Faye Beam, 44, of Spartanburg has been charged with three counts of child neglect.

Conditions in her home were described as “deplorable” in reports.

The S.C. Department of Social Services was notified that authorities planned to condemn a home on Case Avenue if the owner did not correct problems within 20 days.

An employee with DSS visited the home and notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, the home was infested with roaches and other bugs, including the bed and crib where the children slept. There was no food in the home to sustain a family of three small children, nor were there appliances that could be used to prepare meals, the report states.

Arrest warrants state that the children are between 14 months old and 5 years old. They were placed into emergency protective custody.

Beam was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday and released later that day, according to jail records.