Mosquito plan initiated after West Nile death in Anderson Co.

Anderson, SC (NEWS RELEASE) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division learned of a confirmed case of West Nile Virus in our area from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

It is unknown at this time how or where the individual contracted the disease; however, immediately after notification by DHEC, Emergency Management, in close coordination with the City of Anderson, began implementing mitigation and abatement efforts to reduce mosquito infestation near the affected individual’s residence.

County and city employees went door-to-door in a ½-mile radius of the affected area to notify residents and provide educational brochures about West Nile Virus as well as plans for areal spraying in accordance with DHEC-prescribed action.

Mosquito eradication spraying has been conducted twice within a one-mile radius and a final spraying is scheduled to occur in the next 7-10 days. Additionally, properties that had standing water – typical breeding grounds for mosquitoes – including old kiddie pools, puddles in yards, and other types of water-collecting-debris, were identified and cleared.

Residents are reminded of the most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus:

Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

Wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.

For additional information regarding the West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, as well as other important tips, LIKE @AndersonCountyES on Facebook or visit the following websites:

https://emd.andersonsheriff.org/west-nile-virus

http://www.scdhec.gov/HomeAndEnvironment/Insects/Mosquitoes/

https://www.cdc.gov/features/stopmosquitoes/index.html