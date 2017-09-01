NC state of emergency for gas, SC looking into it

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has taken a series of steps to ensure gasoline gets in and through the state, and that motorists don’t pay more than they should to fill up. One executive order signed Thursday declared a state of emergency to temporarily waive the cap on the maximum hours fuel vehicles can travel in and through the state. Another order puts the state’s price-gouging law in effect for the next 45 days.

SOUTH CAROLINA LOOKING INTO IT

The SC governor’s office says they are looking into the law about declaring a state of emergency and are meeting with lawyers.

They said most of the time this is handled through the AG’s office.

Robert Kittle with the Attorney General’s Office said they are looking into it as well.

He said normally two things can happen:

The Governor declares a state of emergency or the AG’s office can declare it based on an abnormal disruption of the market.

Kittle said the AG’s office will issue a statement whether they will or won’t declare.

If there is a state of emergency, he says there will be steps for people to follow to report price gouging.