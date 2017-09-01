Greenville, SC (WSPA)

It’s a basic need that affects 1 in 3 families in the upstate, the need for diapers.

Andrew is four months old his mother kelly changes his diapers often to keep him dry, HOW MANY TIMES DO YOU CHANGE HIM? “I would say it would be at least 10 times a day.”

Brent and Kelly Johnson are experiencing all the joys and challenges that come with a new baby and dad is also pitching in to help, ” any guy that gets afraid of a diaper hasn’t seen a real mess in his life.”

Dr. Bill Schmidt is the Medical Director of GHS Children’s Hospital. He see’s first hand the effects of wet diapers left on babies too long, ” the bacteria comes out in the stool they sit there in a wet diaper. warm wet diaper, the bacteria multiply, they’re going to get into the oraphis of the baby and cause an infection.”

That is why “Operation Dry Baby Bottoms” was born. Ernestine Whittenberg is with Diaper Bank of the Carolinas” and saw the need to help local families, “it takes at least 80 to 100 dollars or more with one child in diapers and when a family has 4 children in diapers you can see the need is huge.”

Community support is setting the stage to reach the goal. Bryan Hooper is with St. Clair Signs they are opening their doors for people to drop off boxes of diapers, “something as simple as offering space to store diapers…was a way for us to offer our help as well as donating diapers.”

They want to fill St.Clair Signs 10-thousand square foot warehouse with one million diapers by September 30th.

New mom for the second time, Kelly knows the expense all too well, ” it’s very hard when you’re a single mom or don’t have money to go buy the diapers, that would be very, very helpful.”

Helpful financially and in keeping Dry Baby Bottoms.

Drop-off Locations