Suspicious death is now homicide investigation in Nebo

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – The suspicious death of a Nebo man in January is now being investigated as a homicide, according to McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home Walker Rd. on Jan. 18 around 4:25 a.m.

They found John Christopher Hubbard, 28, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened at the home of Hubbard’s friend, Justin Ryan Fowler.

The two men were outside in the yard when Hubbard was shot. It was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot, according to deputies.

Deputies say they area investigating it as a homicide and don’t think it was self-inflicted.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Capt. Shanon Smith at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7 463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.