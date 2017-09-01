Two arrested, charged with shooting into a home in Candler, NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies made more arrests in western North Carolina after shots were fired into a home in Candler on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Travis Adam Buffington after a shooting at a home on Hidden Valley Street. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s vehicle was spotted at the address. Deputies chase several suspects on foot and eventually caught Buffington.

He’s charged with one count of resisting public officers.

Investigators say on Thursday they arrested and charged two other suspect with the help of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Eugene Kriner and Brandon Michael Marler were charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a gun was found at another home in Haywood County.

Kriner is in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. Marler is in custody on a $30,000 bond.