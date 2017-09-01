Upper SC State Fair and Celebrate Anderson is this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at events happening in our area the weekend of Sept. 2 and 3.

The Upper South Carolina State Fair is going on now through Labor Day. They’ll have rides, games and treats. You can even check out a magic show or their petting zoo. It’s all happening in Easley at the Greenville Pickens Speedway.

Admission is just $8 at the gate or you can get an unlimited ride pass for $20.

Free admission, free fireworks and a free Sara Evans concert, those are just a few of the things happening at Celebrate Anderson this year. It’s happening on Sunday at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center. Starting at 1 p.m. they’ll have a family fun zone. The concerts start at 5:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks show.

Grab your blankets or chairs and head over to Barnet Park in Spartanburg for Groovin’ in the Park. It starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday. They’ll have four different bands performing and it’s free. Just bring money if you want food and drinks.