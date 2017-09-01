What you need to know about West Nile

One day after the state confirmed a person in Anderson County has died from West Nile Virus, 7News is looking into what steps are in place to keep you safe.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, 9 mosquito samples tested positive in Greenville County.

DHEC also says, statewide, 55 mosquito samples and 10 birds have tested positive this year. And there have been 7 confirmed human cases, one of which we told you about last week in Union County.

Now, after the death of one person in Anderson County, people are on edge.

“It’s definitely scary that the West Nile’s here in Anderson,” said Tonia Dyar, an Anderson County mother.

She often takes her family to the Cater’s Lake area in a populated residential section of the city, which is near the home of the victim.

“How would you know your child has it or that you have it,” she asked.

We took that question to Dr. Melissa Overman an Epidemiolgist with DHEC.

“Most individuals if they have symptoms are going to be things like a fever or headaches, maybe some nausea or vomiting, things her kind of make you think of influenza,” said Overman.

She stressed more than 70% of people who contract West Nile do not develop any symptoms. And only one in 150 get the more serious west nile encephalitis or meningitis which also includes symptoms like a stiff neck and tremors.

Adults above age 50 are most at risk, as well as those who have had an organ transplant.

DHEC can’t reveal any specifics about the victim like the identity or the age. The agency also says it doesn’t know where the person contracted the virus.

This week Anderson County went door to door handing out these flyers to all residents within a half mile radius of the victim’s home, which is in the city limits in a populated residential area.

“In addition we’re required to do a spraying. That spraying exceeds that half mile area where we did notification put to a mile for spraying. 13:54:22 We did that not once but twice but we are and we will have a subsequent 3rd spraying,” said Lt. David Baker, the Director of Emergency Management.

It’s reassuring news for parents like Dyar.

“If they’ve sprayed and taken care of he problem then we will probably still continue to come to the park.”

The most important steps for families is to remove all standing water from around the house, check to make sure window and door screens are secure, and use bug repellant.

To report a dead bird in your area head to http://www.scdheck.gov/birdtesting