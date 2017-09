BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of an armed robbery at Popeye’s in Boiling Springs, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies were called to Popeye’s on Boiling Springs Rd. for a disturbance with weapons.

The arrest warrant says she took money from the restaurant.

Chiquora Alexus Proctor is charged with Kidnapping and Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.