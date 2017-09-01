Woman gave newborn to stranger at park, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton woman was charged with child neglect after deputies say she gave a 2-week-old baby to a stranger at a park in Sarasota County.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an abandoned infant just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The baby was at Bee Ridge Park located at 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road.

Julie Durst, age 45, told deputies that Hailey Thompkins, age 2 weeks, was left in her custody by Stephanie Fetner, age 48.

Durst said she met Fetner two weeks ago when Fetner first brought the baby to the park and told Dunst that she was the aunt of the newborn’s mother, Courtney Thompkins, age 34. Durst told deputies that on the day she first met Fetner, she watched the baby so Fetner could play in a softball game at the park.

Durst told deputies that she does not know Fetner personally and they are complete strangers.

On Tuesday, Durst told deputies that Fetner, Thompkins and the baby showed up at the park. Durst said she agreed to watch the baby again while Fetner played softball. Durst told deputies that Thompkins appeared very intoxicated and she feared for the welfare of the baby.

Durst said that she, Fetner and Thompkins talked about Durst taking the baby for the night to give the women a break from caring for her. The women agreed and Fetner told Durst that she did not have any formula for the baby. Durst gave Fetner a note that had Durst’s name and phone number.

Durst said that Fetner and Thompkins never asked her for her contact information like her address. They also did not ask for her identification to verify her identity. Dust said she also had no way of contacting the women either.

Deputies discovered that Manatee County Child Protective Services appointed Fetner as the newborn’s caregiver.

Deputies arrested her on one count of child neglect. Fetner was booked into the Sarasota County Jail with bond set at $20,000.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mauldin delays downtown development MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is delaying downtown development for 120 days. At the end of August, city council voted to put a …

What to do if you think a business is price gouging in SC The SC Attorney General is looking into whether a state of emergency should be declared to prevent gas price gouging.

Deputies, EMS respond to home invasion call in Spartanburg Co. Multiple deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are responding to a home invasion call Thursday night.

Man arrested on numerous child porn charges in Cherokee Co. A Blacksburg man has been arrested after investigators say he distributed child pornography online.

Clemson community prepares for first home game Less than 48 hours from the Clemson Tigers first home game at Death Valley since winning the national championship.