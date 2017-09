WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after a crash in Woodruff, according to SC Highway Patrol.

They say the crash happened on Grogan Rd. on 9/1 around 10:57 a.m.

Judith Lynn Maglori, 54, of Woodruff was killed, according to SCHP.

They say she was entrapped in the vehicle and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

She was driving north on Grogan Rd., ran off the right side, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road and overturned, according to SCHP.