2 arrested after exchanging drugs in bar parking lot, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been arrested and are facing narcotics charges after police saw them exchanging items in the parking lot of a Greenwood bar, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they saw a man pull into the parking lot and just sit in his car.

A few minutes later, they say another man walked over and got into the car.

Officers watched the men exchange what they believed to be “hand-to-hand-transactions.”

When the officers approached the men, they say the men begin throwing things out of the window of the car.

Police say they found marijuana and a bottle of several pills.

Both men were asked to get out of the car, and both were found to have cash and digital scales on them, police say.

34-year-old Zavius Ontario Jones and 29-year-old Lorenzo Dion Johnson were taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (Ecstacy) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

They are currently being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

When the officers checked the men for warrants, they found that Jones had an active warrant with the FBI for federal firearms violations.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

