American Red Cross assisting family after house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family of four after their house caught on fire, according to a press release.

The fire occurred on Spearman Drive in Greer on Friday.

The Taylors Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Two adults and two children were given financial assistance for food and clothing, as well as personal hygiene items.

