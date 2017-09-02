Boil water advisory lifted in Williamston

Related Coverage Boil water advisory issued in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – A boil water advisory was lifted for residents in Williamston, S.C. as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Following an intense flushing of the system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Anderson Regional Joint Water System.

The results of this sampling indicate the water is now safe to use for drinking and cooking.

Anyone with questions about the repeal of this advisory can call 864-847-7473 or 864-844-6892.

The boil water advisory was originally issued on Thursday after a water main break.