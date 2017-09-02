Clemson leads Kent St. 28 – 3 at the half

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers have made it into the end zone four times in the first half, three times on the ground and one touchdown through the air.

Both C.J. Fuller and Adam Choice rushed for a touchdown a piece, while quarterback Kelly Bryant connected with Deon Cain for a 61-yard touchdown reception.

Bryant also ran from 8 yards out for the fourth touchdown of the half.

Kent St. kicker Shane Hynes drained a successful 37-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter to put points on the board for the Golden Flashes.