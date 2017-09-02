Crews responding to house fire in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a house fire on Flemming Street Ext., according to the Laurens Police Department.

Laurens City Fire Department, Laurens Police Department, and EMS responded to the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, police say.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

