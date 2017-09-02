Crews responding to house fire in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a house fire on Flemming Street Ext., according to the Laurens Police Department.

Laurens City Fire Department, Laurens Police Department, and EMS responded to the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, police say.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Clemson defeats Kent State, 56-3 The Clemson Tigers have defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes in their first home game of the season.

ID of woman hit, killed by train in Greer A woman is dead after being hit by a train in the City of Greer Saturday morning, police say.

Boil water advisory lifted in Williamston A boil water advisory was lifted for residents in Williamston, S.C. as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Mauldin delays downtown development MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is delaying downtown development for 120 days. At the end of August, city council voted to put a …