GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning after being hit by a train in the City of Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers were called to the area of S Line St. and Moore St. around 6:08 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.