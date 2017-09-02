Police arrest video shows Ohio officer punching resisting suspect

EUCLID, OH (AP) — Suburban Cleveland police officials say an incident recorded on a cellphone video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on the pavement will be reviewed.

Euclid police has issued a statement that says the struggle occurred Saturday morning after a traffic stop. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man ignored the officer’s orders and began resisting. The video shows a struggle lasting more than three minutes before the man is handcuffed with help from other officers.

WEWS-TV reports the video had been shared on Facebook more than 12,000 times by Saturday night.

The man was examined at a jail and then released after posting bond for driving under suspension and resisting arrest charges.

Euclid police say the incident was recorded on a cruiser’s dashboard camera.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Euclid police released the following statement on the incident:

It is the mission of the Euclid Police Department to provide professional and transparent service to the residents, business owners, and visitors to the City of Euclid. This entire incident will be reviewed, in detail, so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series of events that eventually led to this violent encounter.

