GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Reedy River looks a little different today. We’re talking BRIGHT green.

The Greenville Police Department says they’re not sure why the river is so green, but they are working with the fire department to gather more information.

They are also working with Parks & Recreation to figure out when this happened.

They ask that everyone stay out of the river until they have an answer.

Right now, they are unsure if the river is toxic or if the new color is just a prank.

According to officials, the substance has been contained from further travel by Hazmat, and DHEC is coming to test it.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Reedy River turns bright green in Greenville The Reedy River looks a little different today. We’re talking BRIGHT green.

Clemson defeats Kent State 56-3 The Clemson Tigers have defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes in their first home game of the season.

ID of woman hit, killed by train in Greer A woman is dead after being hit by a train in the City of Greer Saturday morning, police say.

Boil water advisory lifted in Williamston A boil water advisory was lifted for residents in Williamston, S.C. as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Mauldin delays downtown development MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is delaying downtown development for 120 days. At the end of August, city council voted to put a …