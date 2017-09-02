USC over NC State 35-21 in the 3rd quarter

(WSPA) – The University of South Carolina is facing NC State in their first game of the season.
The Gamecocks and Wolfpack were tied 21-21 at halftime.
Both teams scored 14 points in the first quarter and 7 points in the second quarter.
The Gamecocks then scored twice more in the third quarter, making the score 35-21.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
