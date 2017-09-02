USC over NC State 35-21 in the 3rd quarter

(WSPA) – The University of South Carolina is facing NC State in their first game of the season.

The Gamecocks and Wolfpack were tied 21-21 at halftime.

Both teams scored 14 points in the first quarter and 7 points in the second quarter.

The Gamecocks then scored twice more in the third quarter, making the score 35-21.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Reedy River turns bright green in Greenville The Reedy River looks a little different today. We’re talking BRIGHT green.

Clemson defeats Kent State 56-3 The Clemson Tigers have defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes in their first home game of the season.

ID of woman hit, killed by train in Greer A woman is dead after being hit by a train in the City of Greer Saturday morning, police say.

Boil water advisory lifted in Williamston A boil water advisory was lifted for residents in Williamston, S.C. as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Mauldin delays downtown development MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is delaying downtown development for 120 days. At the end of August, city council voted to put a …