VIDEO: Help police find armed robbery suspect in Lavonia

LAVONIA, GA (WSPA) – The Lavonia Police Department is asking for your help after a store on Jones Street was robbed.

The armed robbery happened at Dollar General on Thursday, August 31st.

The suspect is described as a slim, white man, between the ages of 18 and 21, police say.

They say he is between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall.

Police say he entered the store just after the last customer left, and was in and out in about two minutes.

The man showed an unknown make and model pistol during the robbery, police say.

He fled the store on foot, but police are unsure whether or not he had a car waiting on him.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to contact law enforcement. You can remain anonymous.

(Video credit: Lavonia Police Department, Facebook)

More stories you may like on 7News

Reedy River turns bright green in Greenville The Reedy River looks a little different today. We’re talking BRIGHT green.

Clemson defeats Kent State 56-3 The Clemson Tigers have defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes in their first home game of the season.

ID of woman hit, killed by train in Greer A woman is dead after being hit by a train in the City of Greer Saturday morning, police say.

Boil water advisory lifted in Williamston A boil water advisory was lifted for residents in Williamston, S.C. as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Mauldin delays downtown development MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Mauldin is delaying downtown development for 120 days. At the end of August, city council voted to put a …