VIDEO: Help police find armed robbery suspect in Lavonia

Help police find armed robbery suspect in Lavonia

LAVONIA, GA (WSPA) – The Lavonia Police Department is asking for your help after a store on Jones Street was robbed.

The armed robbery happened at Dollar General on Thursday, August 31st.

The suspect is described as a slim, white man, between the ages of 18 and 21, police say.

They say he is between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall.

Police say he entered the store just after the last customer left, and was in and out in about two minutes.

The man showed an unknown make and model pistol during the robbery, police say.

He fled the store on foot, but police are unsure whether or not he had a car waiting on him.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to contact law enforcement. You can remain anonymous.

(Video credit: Lavonia Police Department, Facebook)

