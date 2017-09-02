Woman suspected of faking cancer may lose nursing license

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — The State of Oregon is taking action to suspend the nursing license of an Oregon woman suspected of faking cancer.

Jenifer Gaskin of Tualatin, Oregon told friends and police she was treated for thyroid cancer and received more than $10,000 through GoFundMe.

Friends of Gaskin — Jill Hanns and Elsa Dobson — says that Gaskin hosted a pre-chemo party when news of her “cancer” first started to emerge

Gaskin initially said doctors had diagnosed her with cancer, but it looked fairly treatable. Then, she said, things took a turn for the worse.

A detective investigated and was “unable to locate any medical records that Gaskin was a patient” at the 3 hospitals where she told him she had been treated.

Recently, the Oregon State Board of Nursing began investigating and accused Gaskin of engaging in conduct unbecoming of a nursing assistant.

According to the state, Gaskin hasn’t responded to two requests to explain herself — both letters were sent to Gaskin in July.

In the letters, they asked her to sign releases from her medical providers over a 3-year period.

Gaskin’s license could be suspended indefinitely if she doesn’t respond by Sept. 10.

