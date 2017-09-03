Boulware Among Panthers Cuts

On cutdown Saturday in the NFL, the Panthers released former Clemson and Hanna linebacker Ben Boulware as they trimmed their roster to 53.

Among others released were former West-Oak punter Andy Lee while former Wofford receiver Brenton Bersin was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Teams must now stock their roster with a 10-man practice squad so those released this weekend could land in that capacity with any of the 32 teams.

Among others let go Saturday was former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller by the Chiefs.