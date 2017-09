GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole money from a register at a gas station Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, a man that was inside of the Citgo gas station in the 1300 block of S Pleasantburg Rd. around 2 p.m. is suspected of grabbing cash from the register and leaving.

Police are looking to identify the suspect and ask that anyone who has information to please call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.