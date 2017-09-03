Deputies respond to assault in Greenville, realize house is on fire

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville County deputies were called to a home early Sunday morning after a report of a man assaulting another man, according to dispatchers.

This happened on Heatherly Drive in Greenville.

Dispatchers tell 7News that one of those men ran off.

Shortly after, deputies noticed the home was on fire.

Parker Fire District Chief Steve Alverson says his crew arrived on scene just after midnight.

He says the fire damaged multiple rooms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Alverson.

The American Red Cross is assisting two families whose homes were damaged in the fire.

Sergeant Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says no one has been charged in the original disturbance call or the fire.

One person was transported to hospital with injuries resulting from the original altercation.