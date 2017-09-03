Man armed with handgun robs Greenville store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An unidentified man showed a handgun to a Greenville store clerk and took cash from the register Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the suspect came into the Corner Mart in the 1300 block of S Pleasantburg Dr. around 8:45 a.m. and picked up some items.

When the clerk asked for the man’s ID, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The clerk pulled out the drawer, and the suspect took the money, fleeing from the scene.

There were no injuries reported in this crime.

The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating this crime.

If you have any information about this robbery or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.