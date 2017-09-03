Man dies from injuries after Travelers Rest crash

Travelers Rest, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died two days after colliding head-on with another vehicle in Travelers Rest on Friday.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Carl D. Secrest, Jr., 67 of Travelers Rest was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning.

The report from the crash states that the victim was driving on Grove Rd. around 10:15 p.m. when he crossed the center line, hitting another driver head-on.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial for treatment after the crash but later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

According to the coroner’s office report, the victim was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There is no information available at this time on the condition of the driver in the other vehicle that was hit.