Suspect shoots at car, gives chase before capture in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect involved in a shooting who gave chase to Greenville County Deputies is in custody Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting took place around 7:13 p.m. at the intersection of Alhambra Blvd. and Rosalee Dr. The suspect shot at an occupied vehicle in a “domestic related incident” and then left in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office report states that the suspect’s vehicle was located just before 9 p.m., prompting deputies to attempt a traffic stop. The suspect fled from the deputies, who gave chase due to the serious nature of the shooting earlier in the evening.

Deputies were able to make a forcible stop on the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect has been identified as Micoe Antonio Kelley and is charged with domestic violence 1st degree, 2 counts of attempted murder, and failure to stop for blue lights.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center at this time.