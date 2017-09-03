Two people injured in shooting at Spartanburg Co. bar

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were shot at a Spartanburg County bar early Saturday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to FRIENDZ bar on Hwy 9 in Inman around 4:00 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they located a vehicle that had been shot but no victims. A crime scene was established and additional law enforcement crews were called to assist.

The two victims with gunshot wounds were taken from the scene at the bar by a personal vehicle and dropped off at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims are not cooperating with law enforcement about the shooting. Their condition has not been released at this time.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this shooting.