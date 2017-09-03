Two people shot near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were shot in the area of Cleveland Park Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Scruggs Ave. and N Cleveland Park Dr. in for a reported shooting around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, both of the victims had already been transported by personal vehicles to the hospital. The two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the hospital.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

Deputies are investigating further to uncover more details about this shooting.