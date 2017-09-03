Upstate Special Olympics athlete to walk in New York Fashion Week

Related Coverage Upstate woman competing in special needs pageant

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate woman will be strutting her stuff on one of the world’s most famous runways.

Rachel Lewis, an Upstate Special Olympics athlete, will be walking in New York Fashion Week. Rachel said she has always wanted to be a model, and has done photo-shoots for local boutiques.

Rachel’s mom, Cindy, said she found a casting call online one day and submitted Rachel’s pictures. Rachel was one of 25 models selected to walk in a fashion show for Krissy King.

“I’m practicing a lot. I have a personal coach,” said Rachel.

Cindy said she wants Rachel to be an inspiration to any child with special needs.

“I hope it shows them that our children live lives that are just as exciting and just as fulfilling,” Cindy said.

Rachel and her family leave Friday morning for New York, and the big show is Saturday night.