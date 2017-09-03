Young male shot at Whispering Pines Apartments in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at Whispering Pines Apartments Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a shooting came in around 4:20 p.m. at the apartments located on Abner Rd.

Once deputies were on scene they located a young male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was responsive to deputies and first responders when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting at this time.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate this crime.