3 Saturday shootings under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate mother recalls the moments she says her son was shot outside a local club. It happened in one of 3 Spartanburg County shootings Saturday.

“It’s hurtful because don’t nobody want to see their child in that kind of shape,” said Amy Smith.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victims, but Amy Smith said one of them is her son.

“It scared me and I couldn’t think,” said Smith about the moment she heard the news. “I thank God that he’s okay.”

She says she hasn’t been allowed to see her son in the hospital since the shooting.

“They say the bullet hit his esophagus and went down and hit his spine bone,” she said. “I pray that it’ll be a life changing lesson for him – stay out them clubs. The clubs – it’s nothing out there but trouble.”

The sheriff’s office says two people were shot outside “Friendz Bar and Grill” off Highway 9 around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

“It feels awful,” said owner, Mitch Hutchins. “95% of the people who come here are good kids and good people. They don’t want to hurt anybody. They’re just trying to have a good time.”

He says they’re working to improve security as the shooting remains under investigation.

“Inside, we pat down, we search, we do all that stuff. Outside, we’re limited,” said Hutchins. “People have got to make a stand. They have to make people responsible for their actions.”

Later in the day Saturday deputies responded to a juvenile being shot near Whispering Pines Apartments around 4:20 p.m.

Deputies responded to another shooting about 20 minutes later in the area of Scruggs Avenue and North Cleveland Park Drive. Investigators say two people were shot at that scene.

“The violence needs to stop,” said Smith. “Running around here shooting and killing each other. I mean, life is too precious.”

7 News is waiting to learn what led to the shots being fired in the first place. The sheriff’s office says it’s unknown if any of the shootings could be related.

Investigators have not said if anyone has been arrested.