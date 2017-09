Oconee Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hartwell.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said a possible drowning was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday near the Highway 123 bridge.

Chief King said the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story.