Boating safety still top priority as summer comes to an end

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The hundred deadliest days of summer are coming to a close, but it’s not the end of thinking about your family’s safety on the water. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is still out in full force patrolling plus writing tickets and making sure you always have a life jacket with you.

But it’s not just having a life jacket that is part of the law, but that you have the right jacket when in doing water sports. The jacket needs to say it’s safe for water sports or have two buckles and a zipper.

“We’ve had several high profile fatalities on the lake this year we’ve had a lot across the state. Lake Murray has been hit hard this year, but what we’ve noticed is people are using kill switches more after the loss of an Anderson County deputy,” said DNR Lance Corporal Shawn Hanna.

The end goal isn’t just wearing a life jacket, but being aware of your surroundings. The lake levels have dropped throughout the summer creating newly shallow areas that boats could run aground. DNR asks that if you are out on the lake to always keep your eyes open and stay safe.