Brunch to help Harvey victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WPSA) – Hundreds of people ate out for a cause in downtown Greenville on Labor Day.

It was part of a huge effort to raise money for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Seventeen restaurants banded together with more than a dozen businesses and organizations to put this all together in a matter of days.

They are donating their staff, time and resources to make sure every dollar raised goes to the Red Cross.

On top of ticket sales, they’re raising money by selling goodie bags stuffed with everything from Clemson football tickets to gift cards.

The last time they did this after Hurricane Katrina they raised forty thousand dollars for the Red Cross.

They’re hoping to make another big impact with donations today.