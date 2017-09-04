Man arrested in drive-by shooting that hurt 2 teens in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting.

Police say Tadriquez Tykwon Stringer has been arrested in the shooting, according to Spartanburg Police Department.

He is charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime and Discharging Firearm into Dwelling.

Officers responded to Charlie Mae Campbell Lane around 8:30 p.m. June 26, according to police.

The victims were no longer at the scene when police got there, but had been taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest, according to police.

Both shooting victims were conscious when they arrived at the hospital, but their conditions are unknown as of Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers found two spent shell casings in front of 631 Charlie Mae Campbell Lane. A witness told police he heard three shots before a gray or silver vehicle with two males inside sped past.