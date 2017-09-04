Man with meth arrested after chase, say Spartanburg Co. deputies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man with meth is accused of leading Spartanburg Co. deputies on a chase.

The report says a deputy was on routine patrol on 9/3 around 1 a.m. in the area of S Church St. Ext. in Spartanburg Co.

A deputy saw a pickup truck with a hand written license plate and spray painted.

The deputy suspected the truck was stolen so they tried to pull it over near Ormond Dr.

The truck pulled into a driveway.

The deputy told the driver to pull forward, but they accelerated out of the driveway and back onto S. Church St. Ext. headed toward Spartanburg.

The deputy then put on the blue lights and started chasing the truck.

The chase continued through downtown Spartanburg, Church St., Highway 9 and Parris Bridge Rd.

When they got to the intersection of Old Furnance, the driver turned off the headlights and the deputy ended the pursuit.

A few minutes later, the driver turned the headlights on and another deputy started the chase.

The chased ended near the beginning of the 9000 block of Parris Bridge Rd.

The driver, Jeffrey Peeler, 24, of Cowpens was arrested and deputies say he had an 0.8 of a gram of a crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

He is charged with:

Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense

Blue Light Violation No Injury 1st Offense

Failure to Register Vehicle

Possession of Methamphetamine