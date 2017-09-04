Missing SC boater’s body recovered week after falling overboard

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials say they’ve recovered the body of a former Columbia firefighter more than a week after he fell out of his boat, leaving his 4-year-old daughter floating alone.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the body of Durham Delaura was recovered from the waters of Lake Murray on Sunday. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

WIS reports DeLaura served on the Columbia Fire Department for 10 years until 2016.

The 35-year-old fell overboard on Aug. 25. A neighbor found Delaura’s 4-year-old daughter alone in the boat that had drifted ashore.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman Captain Robert McCullough says open and unopened beer cans were found on the boat and alcohol could have been involved.

