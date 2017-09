HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The N.C. Apple Festival will draw to a close on Labor Day.

This is the 71st year of the event in downtown Hendersonville.

More than 200 vendors are selling crafts and festival food. Festival goers can also purchase fresh apples from 15 local growers.

Monday’s big event is the Big King Apple Parade on Main Street. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until the end of the parade that starts rain or shine.

