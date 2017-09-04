Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

Published: Updated:
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Friday Dec. 18, 2015 shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a photograph taken late October 2015 at Kensington Palace in London. (Chris Jelf via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

LONDON (AP) – Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

