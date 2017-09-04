Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child

LONDON (AP) – Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.