Safe dye turns Reedy River bright green

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a safe dye used to track sewer leaks turned a river bright green in a South Carolina city.

The Reedy River changed colors Saturday in downtown Greenville.

Greenville Police spokesman Johnathan Bragg said environmental officials stopped the water from going further downstream and tested it, finding the color was caused by a non-toxic dye that helps find leaks in sewage pipes.

Bragg says crews will continue over the next few days to clean the river, which remained bright green Saturday night.

Police are still trying to determine how the dye got into the river.

