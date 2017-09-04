Sitel looks to hire 250+ employees

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Sitel is looking for more than 250 new employees.

Recruiter Skip Phillips said a job fair will take place at their Spartanburg location at 895 Springfield Road on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Phillips said the company is looking for people who are reliable and courteous.

He said training is provided and pay starts at $11 an hour.

Phillips said the company is hiring manager positions as well coaches, training staff and more.

Sitel is a leading global customer service management provider. Phillips said Sitel’s clients are mostly in healthcare and financial services.

If you’re working more than 50 miles away, Phillips said you can apply to work virtually.

Click or tap here for more information.