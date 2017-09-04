Spartanburg Co. deputies investigate 3 shootings

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating three separate shootings that sent several people to the hospital in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was among the five shooting victims.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings and a spokesman with the department said on Sunday that it was unknown if the shootings are connected.

Deputies responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at FRIENDZ bar in Inman.

Master Deputy Darren Dukes said officers found a vehicle in the parking lot that had been shot and learned that two shooting victims had been taken to a hospital.

Dukes said in a news release on Sunday that neither victim was cooperating with investigators.

Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting near Whispering Pines Apartments. Deputies found a male juvenile with at least one gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

About 20 minutes after the shooting near Whispering Pines Apartments, deputies responded to a shooting on Scruggs Avenue.

Dukes said a relative took one shooting victim to the hospital in their vehicle and a second victim later arrived at the hospital. Neither victim’s condition was immediately known.

Dukes said it was unknown if the shootings are related.

He said the sheriff’s office would release more details at the appropriate time.